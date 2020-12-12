KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Charley Pride, country music's first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died Saturday from complications of the coronavirus.
Before he embarked on his country music career, Pride played professional baseball in the Negro Leagues.
He started playing with the Memphis Red Sox in 1955 and later played for the Birmingham Black Barons.
"Absolutely heartbroken by the news of the passing of former Negro Leaguer & Country Music legend, Charley Pride!," Negro League Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick tweeted out on Saturday.
He was a board member for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
"He'll be missed," Kendrick later tweeted.
Pride performed at the 2013 Buck O'Neill Golf Classic.
My buddy, @Sut_ESPN, just happened to have a guitar w/him when Charley Pride played in the ‘13 Buck O’Neil Golf Classic!😉 Charley turned the awards banquet into a concert! He’ll be missed! @MLB @Rangers @vgregorian @JPosnanski @Royals @Buster_ESPN @espn @CountryMusic @sn_mlb RT pic.twitter.com/q7fPYtWKOz— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) December 12, 2020
