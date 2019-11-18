LINCOLN COUNTY, NE (KCTV) – Deputies in Nebraska may have found remains belonging to a pair of Wisconsin brothers at the center of an investigation in northern Missouri.

According to a post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a rancher called deputies Friday after he found human remains in a stock trailer he had recently purchased in Missouri.

When the deputies arrived, they discovered a plastic feed tub that had been filled with dirt. The rancher told them he had taken the tub out of the trailer and emptied it, finding the remains and other items buried inside.

The deputies confirmed that they were in fact human remains and noticed other personal items which led them to believe the remains were those of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, who authorities believed were killed on a farm near Braymer, Missouri.

Officials in Caldwell County were contacted and confirmed the remains could be connected to their investigation. Investigators from Caldwell County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol flew to Nebraska and picked up the remains.

Braymer farmer Garland Joseph Nelson has been charged with 10 felonies, including first-degree murder, in the investigation into the Diemel brothers disappearance.

