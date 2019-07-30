Severe Weather Kansas

Cleanup continues at a destroyed home Thursday, May 30, 2019 after an EF-4 tornado tore through the countryside near Linwood, Kan. Tuesday, May 28. 

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In Partnership with Ashley Furniture, the Douglas County Community Foundation and the Salvation Army, Nebraska Furniture Mart and Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. have partnered to help those affected by the recent tornadoes in Lawrence and Linwood.

“As an organization, we were devastated to see the damage these storms had, both emotionally and physically, on the lives of the people we share our community with. It is our sincere hope that through our strategic partnership with Ashley Furniture, we can, in some small way, help to restore a sense of normalcy for those affected,” said Ethan Stover, store director for the Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City.

Nebraska Furniture Mart will be distributing 780 pieces of furniture including bedroom furniture, living room furniture, mattresses, bedding and dining room furniture donated by Ashley.

This $450,000 donation will be provided through the Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City.

Nebraska Furniture Mart is working with Douglas County Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to facilitate the program.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims affected by these devastating tornados,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley. “We hope this donation will aid these victims as they begin the rebuilding process.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by the recent natural disasters and are having a difficult time recovering, please reach out for assistance.

For Douglas County call the Douglas County Community Foundation at 785-843-8727.

For Linwood residents call the Salvation Army at 816-756-2769.

