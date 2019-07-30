In Partnership with Ashley Furniture, the Douglas County Community Foundation and the Salvation Army, Nebraska Furniture Mart and Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. have partnered to help those affected by the recent tornadoes in Lawrence and Linwood.
President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration covering more than half of the Kansas' 105 counties.
A massive, rain-wrapped tornado ripped by Linwood, Kansas, outside Kansas City on Tuesday evening, and dozens of homes on Linwood's outskirts are "all gone," Mayor Brian Christenson told CNN.
At least one tornado and severe storms ravaged areas there and in nearby Douglas County, Kansas, destroying stretches of homes and businesses.
In the past 30 days, there have been more than 500 tornado reports across the country.
This photo provided by Bailey Newton shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from her friend's house in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
This image made from video provided by James Lang shows a storm system passing through an area, seen from a bridge over Interstate 435 in Shawnee, Kan., Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A large and dangerous tornado touched down in Linwood, Kansas, the National Weather Service office reported.
“As an organization, we were devastated to see the damage these storms had, both emotionally and physically, on the lives of the people we share our community with. It is our sincere hope that through our strategic partnership with Ashley Furniture, we can, in some small way, help to restore a sense of normalcy for those affected,” said Ethan Stover, store director for the Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City.
Nebraska Furniture Mart will be distributing 780 pieces of furniture including bedroom furniture, living room furniture, mattresses, bedding and dining room furniture donated by Ashley.
This $450,000 donation will be provided through the Nebraska Furniture Mart in Kansas City.
Nebraska Furniture Mart is working with Douglas County Community Foundation and the Salvation Army to facilitate the program.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims affected by these devastating tornados,” said Todd Wanek, president and CEO of Ashley. “We hope this donation will aid these victims as they begin the rebuilding process.”
If you or someone you know has been affected by the recent natural disasters and are having a difficult time recovering, please reach out for assistance.
For Douglas County call the Douglas County Community Foundation at 785-843-8727.
For Linwood residents call the Salvation Army at 816-756-2769.
