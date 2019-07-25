MERCER, MO (KCTV) -- Nearly 70 train cars derailed Thursday, emptying sand along tracks in Mercer County.
The train was en route to Ft. Worth, Texas, from Butler, Wisconsin.
About 7:30 a.m., a southbound Union Pacific train derailed near Highway 65 and Destiny Loop in Mercer, Missouri.
Merecer County is located about 125 northeast of Kansas City.
There was no hazmat involved, and no one was hurt.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
