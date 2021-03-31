KANSAS CITY, KS -- Students and staff returned to the classroom at all Kansas City Kansas Public Schools Wednesday morning. It’s been nearly a year since students in the district attended in-person instruction following last year’s abrupt shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Quindaro Elementary School, Principal Shannon Shelton said seeing students arrive at school in the morning made her emotional. For some students, including Leland Robinson’s daughter who is in kindergarten, this was their first day in a classroom.
“We haven’t had them back in a year and just to see them on campus is the extra boost we need to finish out Quarter four,” said Principal Shelton.
Nearly 85% of students at KCKPS returned to in-person learning, 15% opted to continue virtual instruction. Students who chose to continue learning virtually had a variety of reasons including waiting for family members to be vaccinated said KCKPS staff. Technology played a major role in getting students back into the classroom. In the last year, the district deployed hotspots, provided laptops and iPads, and contracted with Spectrum Internet in hard to reach areas for families having trouble connecting digitally.
“We just had to get out into the community, and actually, it made it better than ever with education because now the parents don’t see us as ‘the teachers’ we’re a part of their family,” said Principal Shelton.
Abby Cole is a social worker at Quindaro Elementary School who helped students, staff, and families navigate the sudden shutdown last year and is getting students comfortable with returning to the classroom. Cole says students and staff experienced a mix of emotions including anxiety and stress with many unknowns at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I think there was a sense of loss of them not being here in the building,” explained Cole.
KCKPS was one of the last holdout districts in the area to return to in-person learning. Staff view it as a positive decision. Principal Shelton says waiting allowed her staff and teachers a chance to get at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose before welcoming students back. The delay also gave the district more time to stock up on supplies and PPE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.