KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- No Kid Hungry Kansas City will rally nearly 100 celebrity, chef, and community bakers for a Fall Community Bake Sale fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This community effort will feature sweet and savory items in an effort to raise funds to help end child food insecurity, which has increased during the pandemic both in the metro and beyond.
In Kansas City and other large cities across the nation, millions of vulnerable children face food insecurity due to the continued economic disruption caused by the pandemic.
At least one in four children nationwide will face food insecurity this year, nearly double the estimated numbers pre-pandemic.
Every dollar raised at the Fall Community Bake Sale will support No Kid Hungry, helping vulnerable kids get the meals they need.
No Kid Hungry KC was the umbrella organization’s leading bake sale fundraising team in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
The Spring 2021 sale garnered $15,200. To date, the cumulative fundraising total is $334,024 and that provides 3.34 million meals for kids.
The Fall Community Bake Sale will be held -- rain or shine -- from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or sellout) on Oct. 30.
It will be held at the Commerce Bank located at 6336 Brookside Plaza, under tent in front of greenspace.
If you would like to donate baked goods or make donation, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.