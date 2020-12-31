KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police again are issuing warnings about celebratory gunfire after sleeping couple wake to find hole in the wall.
On the eve of 2021, a post on KCPD’s Facebook page, showed a bullet hole in the wall of a bedroom believed to have been caused by celebratory gunfire.
The bullet hole shows how close this couple came to being harmed. According to KCPD, it was a year ago when a couple sleeping in this bed woke to find a bullet had ripped through their bedroom wall and narrowly missed the sleeping couple.
Police want it known that celebratory gunfire is illegal and obviously dangerous. If you see, or hear celebratory gunfire, please call 911. .
