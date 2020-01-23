KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A second person has died from influenza in Kansas City this flu season.
The health department said the individual was in their 50s and had underlying health conditions.
The first person who died from the flu in KC was in their 60s and also had prior health concerns. That person died in December.
"People with underlying health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or compromised immune systems need to realize they are considered high-risk and can develop dangerous complications from influenza,” said Tiffany Wilkinson, Communicable Disease Prevention and Public Health Preparedness Division manager. “For their sake, we encourage everyone to get the flu vaccine not only for individual protection, but to protect those with more vulnerabilities.”
Adults 65 years of age and older, those at risk of stroke, pregnant women, and young children are also considered high-risk.
The Kansas City, Missouri Immunization Clinic at 2400 Troost Ave. offers walk-in flu vaccinations during regular clinic hours. Those hours are:
- From 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
- From 8 a.m. to Noon on Thursdays.
