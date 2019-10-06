KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There has been a second escape from a downtown Kansas City correctional facility in less than two weeks.
It happened at the Heartland Center For Behavioral Health just before midnight.
An inmate pulled the fire alarm and then somehow slipped out the back of the building.
The KCPD said the escape was short-lived. The inmate was located only about a block away.
That previous escape happened on Sept. 21 when 33-year-old Robert Taylor and another man managed to slip out.
The second inmate was found right away, but Taylor was found two days later in Texas.
