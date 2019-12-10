OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A fatal crash halted northbound traffic late Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 in Overland Park.
Kansas Highway Patrol and ambulances responded at 10:42 a.m. to I-35 at 67th Street in reference to the five-car crash. At least one person died in the crash, according to the highway patrol.
There is no additional information on any other injuries at this time, according to highway patrol and emergency medical crews.
Kansas Highway Patrol posted a tweet saying the following roads and ramps will be closed. Northbound I-35 between 87th and 67th Street, US-69 north of 87th Street, eastbound and westbound 87th Street ramp to northbound I-35 and 75th Street to northbound I-35.
Just after 4:30 p.m., KHP posted on Twitter that all roadways and ramps to NB I-35 have reopened.
‼️UPDATE‼️All roadways and ramps to NB I-35 have reopened!! pic.twitter.com/Qz82sF357s— Trooper Candice (@TroopCandiceKHP) December 10, 2019
