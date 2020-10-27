KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City man who used to be a member of the USA judo team turned the tables on a would-be robber with a BB gun Monday night.
Josh Henges was walking back home from a convenience store about 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of Warwick when he felt someone grab his left shoulder and poke something in his back.
When Henges turned around, he laid eyes on the 20-year-old suspect, police aid. The suspect put a gun to Henges’ forehead and demanded his possessions.
Henges, who has competed internationally in judo and instructed Brazilian Jujitsu, grabbed the suspect by the shoulders and got the gun away from him.
Henges said he was able to use his training to take the suspect to the ground and restrain him. He was able to call 911 while restraining the suspect.
“He was in grabbing range of me,” Henges said. “You don’t have to hurt him. You just hold him in place, and there’s no permanent injury.”
When police arrived, Henges had the suspect pinned on the ground, and officers were able to get him into custody with no further incident.
Charges are expected soon.
Henges said he has compassion for the suspect and hope he gets the help he needs.
