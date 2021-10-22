KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- NASCAR is back at the Kansas Speedway in KCK this weekend for three races, including the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.
The events come on the 20th anniversary of the Speedway, with the first race set for 2 p.m. Saturday---the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300. Sunday's Cup Series race, the Hollywood Casino 400, starts at 2 p.m. that day.
The Kansas Speedway will also play host this weekend to the Reese's 150, an ARCA Menards Series race that starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The Cup Series, NASCAR's premium set of drivers, is in the middle of its playoffs. Of the eight drivers remaining in contention for the overall Cup title, Kyle Larson leads, followed by Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch.
Behind them are Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex, Jr., and Joey Logano. Only four drivers will remain in the playoffs after the races at Kansas Speedway on Sunday and Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 31.
