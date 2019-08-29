KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- He was naked and barefoot at 3 a.m. on a stranger’s front porch.
Now, Northland neighbors want him found and police are on the case.
The homeowner's security camera recorded video of the disturbing early-morning visit from the stark-naked stranger.
When a husband and wife woke up Tuesday morning, the very first thing they saw was a security alert on their cell phones including video of a nude man peering into their house.
Because police are still searching for that man, we are concealing the homeowners’ identities.
A man, wearing on his head what appeared to be a sweatshirt, was naked and covering his body when he walked up to a family’s home not far from Shoal Creek Parkway and Northeast 96th Street. The family’s Ring video doorbell recorded an unexpected and very unwanted start to their day.
“I opened it up to look at it and there was a video of a naked man standing on my porch,” the homeowner said.
The couple had never seen the man before. Neither have their neighbors who they shared the video with.
“Horrific. Seeing somebody who was exposing himself without a care in the world and looking directly into my camera and not even caring that he was stark-naked,” the homeowner said.
He also used the front of his cell phone as a flashlight and peered in their front window. Then tried to cover his face as her stared at their Ring camera. They say everything about it was just down right creepy.
“He stood in front of our doorbell for the full 30 second video and wasn't concerned at all that he was at the wrong house wearing no clothing,” the homeowner said. “The fact we don't know what he was doing here, if he lives around here, what his motives were. Is he taking some sort of substance that's making him act like that?”
If you recognize the man, you are asked to call Kansas City, Missouri, police.
A lot of their neighbors also have security cameras. They hope homeowners will check to see if their cameras caught him coming or going and share that video with police to hopefully find out who he is and where he came from.
