KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are still searching for the driver of a truck who struck and killed a man crossing the street.
Friday night police said 59-year-old Donald Bellamy had just gotten off a bus and was crossing the street toward his apartment. They released pictures that showed the white flatbed truck that hit him. They also said Bellamy had a visual impairment. He had been using a white cane to guide him. The driver sped off.
Bellamy's son, Donald Cook, said his father had glaucoma. The condition, however, did not seem to slow Bellamy down.
"He was a get-around person," Cook said. "My dad liked to get out and explore the world."
Cook said his father had been a former mechanic. Bellamy's loss of vision meant that he could no longer work on cars. Instead, he made colorful vehicles out of cardboard and Christmas lights that would glow when plugged in.
Cook said his father was creative and, above all, loving. He was planning on celebrating Bellamy's birthday over the weekend. He would have turned 60 on Thursday.
"He was a really good person," Cook said. "My dad wouldn't hurt a fly. I want some kind of justice for my father."
Sgt. Bill Mahoney, a spokesperson for KCPD's Accident Investigation Section, said the truck that hit Bellamy did not have any license plates. Police do have video of the incident from nearby cameras.
"A hit and run is always disturbing for us," Mahoney said. "We put a tremendous amount of resources into finding them."
People who live and work along that section of Troost called reckless driving a regular problem. The Veterans Community Project has offices and housing space around that intersection. There are also several apartments nearby.
Brandonn Mixon, one of VCP's cofounders, described the intersection as chaotic during certain times of the day, especially after school. He said he had seen cars crash into bus stops in the past, and that a mail carrier had even been severely injured from a collision.
"Quite often you'll have cars doing like 100 here," he said. "We need to slow down this area so we don't take more lives."
Mixon also knew Bellamy from the bus stop. He said he had helped him cross the street a few times.
"He was just a smiling face every day," Mixon said.
