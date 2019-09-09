World Series Giants Royals Baseball

The Kansas City Symphony, conducted by Musical Director Michael Stern, play the national anthem before Game 6 of baseball's World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in Kansas City, Mo. 

 (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The longtime music director for the Kansas City Symphony will leave his position, but not for a few years.

The symphony on Monday announced that Michael Stern will step down at the end of the 2022-23 season. After that, he will become music director laureate.

A news release from the symphony also notes that Stern's contract has been renewed through the 2022-23 season.

Candidates to replace Stern will guest conduct during the 2021-22 season.

Stern began at the Kansas City Symphony in 2005.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.