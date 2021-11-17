DALLAS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) --- Murder charges have been filed against the men charged with Cassidy Rainwater’s kidnapping.
Charged are James Phelps and Timothy Norton.
The Dallas County Sheriff made the announcement in a Facebook post revealing information about how the men planned and executed her murder. It also reveals new disturbing details in the case.
Cassidy Rainwater was missing when the FBI received pictures labeled “Cassidy.”
The pictures showed Rainwater partially nude in a cage. Other photos were more graphic.
A gantry crane is used to lift heavy objects. Those cranes help stabilize the load so work can be done. It’s used in mechanics to lift engines. It’s also by some hunters to process animals.
Detectives recognized the equipment on scene from the photos and immediately arrested Phelps.
Testing reveals human flesh found in the freezer is a match to Cassidy Rainwater. The Sheriff’s post says it was dated “7-24."
The post claims Norton admitted to investigators what happened in graphic detail.
Norton told FBI agents Cassidy Rainwater was sleeping in the living room when he grabbed her legs and held her down. Phelps allegedly strangled her and placed a bag over her head.
The two men reportedly took a break before carrying her body outside.
Norton stated that Phelps bound her to the gantry crane and Phelps began evisceration and dismemberment of Cassidy’s body. Norton stated he helped Phelps carry Cassidy’s body into the house and placed her into the bathtub.
The post reveals 200 pieces of evidence are now part of the case. It includes skeletal remains found on the adjacent property.
It’s a DNA match to Rainwater. There are also electronic messages between the men planning Rainwater’s murder.
The Sheriff posted that no other victims are believed to be associated with this case, ending rumors and speculation.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 417-345-2441.
