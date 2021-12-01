GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in an apartment during a fire on Saturday.
Noah Cole, 23, was charged Wednesday in Clay County with murder in the first degree, armed criminal action, arson in the first degree, and burglary in the first degree. These charges are related to the fire at London Towers Apartments in Gladstone.
According to court documents, Gladstone fire was dispatched to the complex after smoke was seen coming from an apartment. When firefighters entered the apartment, a deceased male was located with multiple stab wounds to the body and also appeared to have been lit on fire. Multiple items belonging to the victim were missing from the apartment.
Cole was determined to be a suspect and a search warrant was obtained for his residence. In the residence, items belonging to the victim were found, as well as bloody clothes and knives.
Cole faces life in prison without parole for the first degree murder charge, as well as additional time for the other charges. His bond was set at $1,000,000.
