KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 shooting death of 3-year-old Marcus Haislip.

"I hope our community will see how many in law enforcement have worked over the last three-plus years to bring justice and to bring charges against the defendant," Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. "We never gave up in our efforts.

Family still looking for answers 1 year after 3-year-old is murdered For the past year, Kansas City police have been trying to find out who killed 3-year-old Marcus Haislip. On Saturday, his family remembered the awful night someone fired into the car he was riding in with his father and uncle. They were on their way to a

Police have arrested Derrick D. Wren, who is now in federal custody on $250,000 bond.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded on May 12, 2017, to shots fired in the area of 54th and Brooklyn. Moments later, they received information that a vehicle had arrived at Research Medical Center with three gunshot victims, one confirmed dead.

$10K reward offered for information in murder of Kansas City boy A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in the murder of a 3-year-old Kansas City boy.

Marcus was shot and killed while in his car seat in the vehicle. He had been on the way to a pizza and arcade place with his father and uncle, who were both hospitalized in the shooting.

Multiple eyewitnesses later told authorities they saw a man in a red hooded sweatshirt fire a long gun from the porch area of 5348 Park Avenue. The owner of the home said the description sounded Wren. Wren also had been seen with a long gun like the one described. Multiple shell casings were recovered at the crime scene, as well as a Styrofoam cup.

In 2019, the Missouri Highway Patrol notified detectives that DNA from the Styrofoam cup matched Wren, according to court records. In September and November of 2020, new witnesses told detectives that Wren had confessed to fatally shooting the 3-year-old. Wren said he used a 7.62 mm pistol with a 30 to 50-round clip.

Undercover ATF investigation of child's death leads to charges against 4 for selling stolen guns in Kansas City Federal investigators say an undercover ATF investigation into the murder of a 3-year-old boy discovered a group of armed drug users secretly selling stolen guns in Kansas City.

Those witnesses to Wren's alleged confession told police he was crying and said, "This sh** wasn't supposed to happen."

"I especially want to thank our partners at the ATF and the Kansas City Police Department," Baker added. "Together, they've followed the leads and developed the evidence we need to obtain charges."

Wren is currently in federal custody and was served this morning with a warrant for his arrest in this case.