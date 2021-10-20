KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Family and friends are preparing to unveil a mural for Ryan Stokes this Saturday.
A Kansas City police officer shot and killed 24-year-old Stokes during a foot chase. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Ryan Stokes’s family members will have a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ryan Stokes Memorial Basketball Court Saturday, Oct. 23 at Harris Park near 40th and Wayne in Kansas City, Missouri, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Stokes was shot and killed in 2013 after he was falsely accused of stealing a cellphone. His family believes the shooting was not justified. A judge ruled that the officer involved had immunity. The family’s civil lawsuit is ongoing.
“Ryan shouldn’t have been killed,” his mother Narene Stokes said.
While they wait for the civil case to go through the court system, the family is holding onto memories. The mural is meaningful to Narene Stokes. She says she is thankful to the artists who created it including Yup Yup Design, Phil “Sike Style” Shafer with Sike Style Industries, Sam Yates, and Christopher Harris who is the founder of Harris Park.
“He has given us the honor and the homage to dedicate the basketball court to Ryan because this is what Ryan loved to do,” Narene Stokes said. “He was an avid basketball player. He loved basketball.”
Stokes said the court that will be unveiled was one of the first courts Stokes played on as a child.
“Family and friends and the community actually come together for something that's good,” Narene Stokes said. “This is not a rally or protest. This is a celebration in honor for Ryan.”
