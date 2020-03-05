RIVERSIDE, MO (KCTV) -- Flames sparked in Riverside Thursday and quickly spread across fields and structures.
The fire broke out in a parking lot next to an industrial building in the 5200 block of NW 41st St. before 1:30 p.m.
It then jumped the fence and started a separate brush fire. Black grass could be seen in the nearby field as a result of that.
Riverside Fire Chief Gordon Fowlston said there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
Firefighters from Kansas City and Riverside were called in to fight it. The fire chief said there were about 20 units assisting.
However, even with extra help it took longer to put out.
“Nothing is ever routine, but this fire normally wouldn’t have gotten it as bad as it did if it wasn’t for the 30 to 40 mile per hour wind gusts we’re having today,” Chief Fowlston said.
The buildings where this fire happened are fairly new.
The chief said the department makes sure there are plenty of resources in areas like that.
“We’ve been really aggressive with the amount of fire hydrants we have on properties," he said. "Every one of these buildings is sprinkled, which assisted us in keeping it outside of this building. So, that to us is very important.”
Crews are staying in the area to monitor both the field and the building to make sure nothing reignites.
