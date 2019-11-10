LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- A shooting at a bar in Lawrence has left multiple people with injuries, the Lawrence Police Department says.

The shooting happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the Playerz Sports Bar parking lot, located at 1910 Haskell Avenue.

Police said one male and one female were injured in the shooting and have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle when the suspect tried to evade police. The suspect eventually stopped in the area of E. 23rd Street and O’Connell Road.

The suspect was found in the vehicle with serious, life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. They were transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, please call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS (8477), or the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.

