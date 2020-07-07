SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Crews are investigating after multiple people are injured in a crash Tuesday evening.
Authorities were called to Interstate 435 north of Shawnee Mission Parkway for a vehicle rollover crash around 5:30 p.m.
Emergency responders at the scene told KCTV5 News that multiple people are injured, but the severity of those injuries were not available.
I-435 northbound is closed at Shawnee Mission Parkway.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.