RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after multiple people were injured Monday night in what's being called an explosion.
According to the Raytown Police Department, they received a call just before 7 p.m. that said there was a house explosion in the 7400 block of Englewood Lane.
When they arrived at the scene, they realized the structure was a duplex.
There are "multiple injured parties" according to police, but an exact number is not currently available. However, they did say the number of people injured is in the single digits.
No details are available about those injured. Their condition, medically, is unknown.
The fire department is working to determine what caused all this. The Missouri Fire Marshal is at the scene and is leading the investigation. We expect to learn more from them at a later time.
KCTV5 News spoke to Jon Ashley at the scene, who heard the explosion. He told us: "So, we were inside our home. A huge explosion took off and it shook the entire house, shook all of our neighbors’ houses. And when we stepped outside, then we started hearing smaller explosions. Which, I've lived next to firework explosions before and so my first thought was 'huge fireworks.' We kept hearing explosions. We walked around the corner to see debris in the street and you see the garage door in the street and see the firemen, getting children out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.