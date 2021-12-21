KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A bad crash involving several cars---including a military vehicle---injured multiple people and blocked eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, KS, on Tuesday morning.
Authorities responded at 11:06 a.m. to I-70 near Interstate 435, where a military vehicle and multiple other vehicles collided with each other. There was heavy damage to multiple vehicles, and the Kansas Turnpike Authority said about four cars total were involved.
Among those four vehicles involved were multiple injuries, although only one person had to be hospitalized. That person suffered unspecified life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Both eastbound and westbound traffic was shut down initially. Westbound lanes opened back up, but as of 12:25 p.m., eastbound lanes were still closed.
