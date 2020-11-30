KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police on Monday morning temporarily shut down all northbound lanes of I-435 at Front Street in Kansas City, after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash in a construction area.
Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. and shut down the northbound lanes. Police said there are injuries involved in this crash, but did not know exactly how many and to what extent.
An SUV and a white sedan were at least two of the vehicles that were involved.
The crash was cleared, and lanes were opened back up around 8:50 a.m.
