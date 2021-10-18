PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A multi-agency human trafficking sting out of Platte County resulted in the arrest of a Lee's Summit man and the rescue of two women authorities say were victims of trafficking.
Sean D. Green, 29, was charged with felony trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. Green is being held in the Platte County jail on $50,000 bond.
"Operation United Front" was headed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Department of Homeland Security in Platte County in late August. It also included the FBI, Kansas City police, Riverside police and the Missouri Attorney General's Office.
"Fourteen adults were contacted during the operation, and two fo those adults were identified as victims of human trafficking," the prosecutor said. "We now allege that the defendant advertised and directed these women to engage in sex acts for his own financial gain."
Court documents state that the women were sent on "dates" by Green to perform sex acts negotiated between Green and the clients. The women would then return to Green with the money.
"Human and sex trafficking are a scourge on our society, a dark underworld that operates in the shadows across Missouri and the country," said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. "This case underscores the importance of operations like Operation United Front in rooting out human trafficking."
