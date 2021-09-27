JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol is warning drivers that it is that time of year again where deer are more active and can be a hazard for drivers.
The majority of deer strike crashes happen in October and November, with the most happening in November. Most happen during the 6 a.m. hour and the 6 p.m. hour.
The change in how the deer are acting is due to it now being mating season. Plus, hunting and harvesting may lead to them being in places they normally aren't.
In 2020, drivers in Missouri had whopping 3,639 crashes where a deer was hit. A deer was hit every 2.4 hours in the state. In total, five people died and 348 were injured.
MSHP also shared the following advice:
"Remember: Rural areas are not the only place where deer/vehicle strikes occur. Drivers in urban areas of the state should watch for deer as well. When you see a deer, slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups--stay on guard after a close call or when you see a single deer. Natural features also affect deer movement. In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, look for more deer to cross roadways. At night, watch for deer eyes to reflect your headlights, which could give you more time to react to their presence.
Drivers are reminded that an attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic. Try to remain calm. Overreacting usually leads to more serious traffic crashes. As soon as you see a deer, the best course of action is to reduce your speed gradually while watching other traffic around you. Other drivers may be doing the same, so be sure to pay attention and always wear your seat belt."
If you do hit a deer, MSHP says you should move your vehicle to a safe location then call 911 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.
