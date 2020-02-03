WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a trooper shot a suspect following a pursuit.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pursuit was initiated by the Lone Jack Police Department. At 1:26 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a driver for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop.
They went east for several miles on U.S. Highway 50 and went into Johnson County, Missouri. It ended along that same highway at NW 191st Road past Skyhaven Airport.
Troopers deployed spike strips at 1:37 p.m. to end the pursuit, which flattened several tires. The male suspect crossed the median and landed in a ditch facing north. Then, the suspect got out of the vehicle with a weapon at 1:39 p.m.
“At that point, the suspect -- a white male -- exited the vehicle with a long gun, which was an immediate threat to the trooper,” said Sgt. Andy Bell with MSHP. “The trooper fired and struck the suspect.”
There is no word on the suspect's condition, but he was taken to the hospital via helicopter.
The trooper was not injured in the incident.
Traffic was moving slowly in the area on Monday afternoon. As soon as investigators are done mapping the scene with a drone, they will reopen the highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.