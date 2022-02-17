KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A has new information about how many people they've helped due to weather today.
Between midnight and 8 p.m., they say there were:
- 350 calls for service
- 208 stranded motorists
- 80 non-injury crashes
- 5 injury crashes with 8 people injured, but 0 fatalities
"Please don’t travel," MSHP added.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said that, as of 2 p.m., they'd helped 102 stranded motorists and dealt with numerous crashes.
They provided the statistics on Twitter page around 2 p.m.
They said that between midnight and that time, they have responded to and dealt with:
- 197 calls for service
- 102 stranded motorists
- 45 non-injury crashes
- 4 injury crashes, with 7 injured
"Please don’t travel," MSHP said. "If traveling, take it slow, buckle up, pay attention!"
