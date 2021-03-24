MSHP shares video of high-speed chase from over the weekend

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Wednesday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A tweeted footage their helicopter caught of a police chase that happened over the weekend. 

According to Sgt. Bill Lowe with MSHP, the chase happened at 12:15 a.m. on March 20. 

He said it began in Platte County on I-29 in a construction zone. 

A trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle for speeding in that construction zone and the motorcyclist took off. 

In the video, it can be seen the pursuit reached speeds of nearly 100 MPH. 

MSHP's aircraft was overhead and followed the suspect to a hotel in Clay County.

There, Clay County authorities took the male suspect into custody. 

The suspect was in possession of multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, marijuana, and fentanyl. 

