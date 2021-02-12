MADISON, WI (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 17-year-old mother and her son from Madison, Wisconsin who are missing.
The MSHP says that the two went missing out of Madison on Feb. 11 at 11:27 p.m.
The two missing persons are 17-year-old Mayra R. Pacheco Murillo and 2-year-old Mathew J. Pacheco Murillo.
MSHP said that Mayra and Mathew, her son, are possibly headed to the KCMO area.
Mathew suffers from epilepsy and is without the medication that he needs.
Mayra is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Mathew is described as being 2 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 28 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where they are should immediately dial 911 or call the Madison Wisconsin Police Department at 608-255-2345.
Mathew J. Pacheco Murillo
