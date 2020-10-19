GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) - The Grandview Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.
80-year-old Mary A. Reckdeschel is described as being 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes, wearing a Chiefs stocking cap, red fleece jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Reckdeschel is diagnosed with memory loss and lung cancer.
Authorities said Reckdeschel left her residence on October 8th without her cell phone or purse in an unknown direction of travel or destination.
Her vehicle is described as a green 2006 Ford Escape bearing Missouri tag HJ66H.
Anyone seeing Reckdeschel, or her vehicle, or anyone who has information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Grandview Police Department at 816-316-4980.
