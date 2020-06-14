GENERIC: Police lights
(KCTV5 News)

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred overnight.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a Pettis County deputy was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop near US-50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia.

The MSHP said preliminary reports are that the suspect, a female from Sedalia, “refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.”

The female suspect sustained a gunshot wound from the deputy, but later died as a result of injuries.

The deputy was not injured.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

