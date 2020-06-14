SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred overnight.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a Pettis County deputy was involved in a shooting during a traffic stop near US-50 and Winchester Drive in Sedalia.
The MSHP said preliminary reports are that the suspect, a female from Sedalia, “refused to identify herself, stated she was armed and verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.”
The female suspect sustained a gunshot wound from the deputy, but later died as a result of injuries.
The deputy was not injured.
The Pettis County Sheriff requested Troop A D/DCC to investigate the shooting.The deceased suspect has been identified as white/female from Sedalia MO. Preliminary reports are, she refused to identify herself, stated she was armed & verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.2/2— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) June 14, 2020
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.