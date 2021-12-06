BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Monday in Blue Springs.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte', deputies were dispatched to the 28900 block of SE Moreland School Rd where they encountered an armed subject.
No deputies were physically injured.
KCTV5 has a crew headed to the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.
