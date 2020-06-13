KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving a KCPD officer that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to MSHP, the incident began at 1:30 p.m. when officers went to the 2300 block of Topping Ave. to investigate an armed carjacking.
About 15 minutes later, an officer found the vehicle in the area of 20th and Elmwood. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, putting the lights and sirens on, but the suspect refused.
The suspect then lost control of the car and crashed at 23rd and Lister. He then got out of the vehicle and ran north.
The officer ran after the suspect and encountered him a short time later. At that time, the suspect presented a gun and the officer shot the suspect once.
Officers at the scene did render first aid. That suspect, a white man in his 20s from KCMO, was declared dead at the scene at 2 p.m.
No one else was injured in this incident.
A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to MSHP.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released the following statement after the shooting:
"I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred today near 23rd and Lister. The victim is an adult white male. I called a police commissioners meeting roughly one week ago to enact police oversight policies to help build community trust and ensure transparency.
One of those measures requires an outside enforcement agency to investigate any officer-involved shooting that occurs in Kansas City. This afternoon I have spoken with Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Pursuant to our new board policy, the Missouri Highway Patrol is now on the scene to handle the investigation into this incident, rather than the Kansas City Police Department, and will be communicating with the public and press in connection with this incident."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.