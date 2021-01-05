LEE’S SUMMIT, MO-- (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A identified 27-year-old Tayland Rahim as the suspect who opened fire at their headquarters in Lee’s Summit Monday night. Two troopers fired their weapons in an attempt to stop Rahim from entering the building. Investigators are waiting for medical reports to learn how many times and where Rahim was shot. The two troopers who fired their weapon are on paid leave, per agency protocol.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday night, a trooper saw a truck back up in a spot in the employee lot at Troop A Headquarters. Sgt. Bill Lowe, says the trooper saw the driver, Tayland Rahim, walk toward the building with an assault-style rifle. Rahim fired, hitting the ground as the trooper gave him commands to put the weapon down. The shot alerted troopers inside. A trooper who was inside, ran outside to offer backup while another trooper rushed to tell staff to take cover as he shot at the suspect through a window.

“When he [Tayland Rahim] got here, he was set to do some harm, set to do something bad and so when he got here, he didn’t waste any time,” said Sgt. Lowe.

Early Tuesday morning, tactical units with KCPD assisted troopers in the investigation by conducting a search warrant at a home in Gladstone. They found three firearms and ammunition, but are working to determine who they belong to and if they were legally owned. Law enforcement also interviewed Rahim’s family members at the home.

Missouri State Highway Patrol across the state has never dealt with a shooter situation at any of its facilities. Sgt. Lowe says, even though no troopers or staff were hurt, they are looking to update their safety protocols.

Sgt. Lowe praised troopers saying, “I’m extremely proud of our troopers and our personnel. They performed like they should have in an active shooter situation. We’re used to training to go into another building, not our own, but it didn’t matter, they fell back on their training and they did what they were supposed to do.”

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office is in contact with MSHP Troop A to coordinate what charges Rahim faces.