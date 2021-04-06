MSHP finds 88 pounds of meth during traffic stop, 3 taken into custody
(MSHP Troop A)

SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri State Highway Patrol found 88 pounds of meth in a VW Jetta today, according to their Twitter account. 

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A said that they had stopped the Jetta for a traffic violation along eastbound I-70 in Saline County, MO at the 79-mile marker. 

They said a "probable cause search" of the car uncovered about 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, and a gun. 

MSHP Troop A said that three people were taken into custody.

They shared a picture of the drugs they found on Twitter, piled on top of one of their patrol vehicles.

