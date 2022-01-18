KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It appears Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the hunt for the Joker.
According to an alert sent out to some phones in Missouri Tuesday afternoon, an emergency alert was issued out of Gotham City, Missouri, for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT with the Missouri plate "UKI DME."
At first, the notification reads as an Amber Alert. But, many noticed that the same car and plate belongs to the notorious resident of Gotham City.
The MSHP soon tweeted out that this was meant to be a test message, and that there was no actual alert.
It's unclear what steps led to this message being sent out. Batman has also been notified of the mishap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.