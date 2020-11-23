PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) - The Peculiar Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult.
80-year-old Lon Thomas Allen is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, wearing yellow sweater, green windbreaker jacket, green khaki pants, and black cowboy boots.
Officials said Allen is diagnosed with dementia.
His vehicle is described as being a dark blue 2016 Chrysler 300 bearing Missouri, ZA2U2V last seen headed north from Peculiar, Missouri.
Police said Allen was en route back to his residence in Lexington, Missouri and never arrived.
Later Monday evening, police said Allen had been located safe.
