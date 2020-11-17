CLINTON, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Clinton man.
Alfred Landon Springs, Jr.,78, is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 200 pounds, bald, brown eyes, wearing a baseball hat, red and yellow Chief's coat and overalls. Police have pointed out unique characteristics such as a thick mustache and neck hair and he might not be wearing dentures.
He has been diagnosed with dementia and a heart condition.
It is said that he is driving a burgundy and silver 1997 Chevrolet Z71 bearing MO, 6KAC94, two-door extended cab last seen travelling in an unknown direction of travel from 323 W. Green St., Clinton, Missouri.
Police said he traveled along Highway 7 northbound to Highway 49 northbound to Highway 35 northbound to Platte City Monday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Later Tuesday night, police said Springs had been located safely.
