LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Highway Patrol has cancelled the Amber Alert.
Around 6 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Lee’s Summit Police Department were dispatched to the 7-11 convenience store in the 900 block of SW Oldham Parkway on the report of a stolen car.
When officers arrived, they quickly learned that inside the stolen vehicle was a 1-year-old girl. Police said the parent had run inside the store momentarily and left the child inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Officers worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Amber Alert system to broadcast the information to the Kansas City metro area.
At approximately 7 p.m., the vehicle was located abandoned and the child was safe inside the vehicle.
Detectives are now working to process the crime scene and gather surveillance evidence to aid in identifying the suspects that remain at large.
