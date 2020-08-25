UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled the Amber Alert for a newborn baby girl as she has been located safely.
AMBER ALERT 2020-6 CANCELLED: CHILD LOCATED SAFE pic.twitter.com/HcASt6Za6F— Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) August 26, 2020
Original story below.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for two men who were supposedly taking a newborn baby girl to a hospital but never arrived.
The men were believed to have left from the area of Missouri Highway 32 and County Route U near Lebanon around 2:20 p.m.
The men were believed to be in a blue Jeep Wrangler with a soft top. Details on the license plate have not been released.
Police have identified one of the men as Steven Joseph Bohlinger. He is described as being a 34-year-old white male with brown hair, green eyes, around 200 pounds and being 5 feet, 9 inches tall.
The other man is thought to be white and went by the first name of Mike.
Anyone with information on the location of these men, the newborn or the vehicle should call 911 immediately.
