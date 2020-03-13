KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As more colleges and universities head to online-only classes to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, students and staff are dealing with the challenges of a lack of hands-on instruction.
Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City says programs like welding, arts and health professions would need to reorder curriculum if students can't return to campus to do the hands-on work, something they are working on. Other area universities are also working on similar contingency plans.
Johnson County Community College announced Thursday that they will stay closed for three weeks. Missouri State University is closed until further notice following a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Greene County. The University of Missouri moved to online classes, but kept nursing students going to clinical rotations up until Thursday night.
An MU student told KCTV5 News that if there is anyone who should continue learning, it's future health care professionals.
"So when I graduate a year from now, how would I handle an outbreak?" said Alex Kickert, a University of Missouri nursing student. "So It's important to know, while some people are saying nursing students shouldn't be in clinicals, I think it's very important. It's a very important lesson to learn."
The University of Kansas, Kansas State and the University of Missouri-Kansas City are also taking classes online this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.