KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Northbound I-435 was closed near Gregory Boulevard due to a motorcycle crash on Friday afternoon.
The closure came following a crash that happened around 2:20 p.m.
According to police, a black Honda CBR motorcycle was going north on I-435 over 100 mph and splitting lanes.
When the Honda pulled into the northbound lane, it came across a white Toyota Camry that was going the speed limit.
The motorcycle hit the back of the car and lost control, which threw the rider off the bike and into a ditch.
The motorcycle slid down the highway and ended up on the eastern shoulder of the road, several feet to the north.
All the northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about 1.5 hours, with traffic exiting on 87th Street.
