KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after his motorcycle crashed overnight in Kansas City.
According to the crash report, the driver of a burnt orange Harley Davidson was heading north on Benton Boulevard around 3 a.m. and failed to properly navigate the roundabout at St. John Avenue.
The driver went straight through the roundabout, hitting the curb and losing control of the bike. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and later transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Upon further investigation, police found a gunshot wound on the victim and determined this was a homicide investigation.
KCPD says this was a single vehicle collision and no other injuries were reported.
The victim was identified as 50-year-old Jeffrey Nemitz of Omaha.
