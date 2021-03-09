KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened at 1:26 p.m. on northbound I-35 at Paseo Boulevard.
Police say the motorcyclist was going north on a Harley Davidson when he apparently lost control and fell to the road.
He was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in serious condition.
