INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after striking a vehicle Thursday morning.
It happened about 6:30 a.m. on 23rd Street and Arlington.
Police said a westbound Honda motorcycle struck a Jeep turning left from southbound Arlington.
The driver of the Jeep was not injured.
The male rider of the Honda was taken to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
