KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a fatality wreck involving a motorcycle near downtown.
It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday on southbound Interstate 35 between Front Street and Admiral Boulevard.
Three other vehicles were involved in the crash, but it appears no one else was injured.
All lanes of southbound I-35 in that area were closed so police could investigate.
