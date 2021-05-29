INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- One person was killed, and another hospitalized, when a motorcyclist collided with a Nissan Pathfinder on U.S. 24 Highway on Friday night, according to the Independence Police Department.
The 2007 Yamaha sportbike was traveling eastbound on the highway when it crashed into the Pathfinder, which was turning left into the lane the motorcycle was traveling in, according to police. The SUV was turning from the lane opposite the motorcycle, toward Arrowhead Ridge, bringing the car in front the motorcycle.
The motorcyclist died at the scene. The passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries and was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence. The SUV's driver was not injured, police said.
Police know who the motorcyclist was, but will not release the identity until family has been notified.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash, but said excessive speed by the motorcycle may be a contributing factor.
