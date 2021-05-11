KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist is in the hospital with critical injuries after being involved in a crash with a FedEx truck.
According to the Kansas City Police Department, the crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the area of northbound I-435 and E. Winner Road, at the base of the off-ramp from the interstate.
Their investigation determined that a 30-year-old man was going east on a Yamaha motorcycle when a FedEx delivery truck that was going west turned in his path.
The motorcyclist hit the front end of the truck and was ejected.
That man was taken to a local hospital and is listed as being in critical condition.
The person driving the truck was not injured.
